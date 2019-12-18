One more cold day, then warmer for the weekend.

Tonight will be the coldest night leading up to Christmas.  Count on widespread lows in the teens and low 20s by Thursday morning. 

Thursday afternoon will be sunny as temperatures climb into the upper 40s.

A few more clouds return Friday.  We'll have more clouds than sunshine at times this weekend as a storm passes well to our south along the Gulf Coast. High Friday will reach the low 50s.

An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, primarily over southern Middle Tennessee.  Temperatures will peak in the 50s.  

Expect low 60s and pleasant weather on Monday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day of next week with fantastic weather for travel.  Nighttime lows will be around 40 during that time period.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.