One more cold day, then warmer for the weekend.
Tonight will be the coldest night leading up to Christmas. Count on widespread lows in the teens and low 20s by Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon will be sunny as temperatures climb into the upper 40s.
A few more clouds return Friday. We'll have more clouds than sunshine at times this weekend as a storm passes well to our south along the Gulf Coast. High Friday will reach the low 50s.
An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, primarily over southern Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Expect low 60s and pleasant weather on Monday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day of next week with fantastic weather for travel. Nighttime lows will be around 40 during that time period.
