News4's "Debris Detector" was key in picking out last night's tornadoes. While no tornadoes have been officially confirmed yet by the National Weather Service with ground truth reports, several tornadoes were "radar confirmed" because of what we saw on Debris Detector last night.
So what IS Debris Detector anyway? It's a way the radar can show when there's more than just rain or hail in the air -- when trees, 2"x4"s, or even chunks of homes are also filling the sky. The radar does this through analyzing the shapes of the items it detects.
Last night, the 4WARN Weather Team located several areas of rotation. Take for example the spin near Christiana around 12:30am. Red colors on "Rotation Detector" show wind blowing away from the radar. Green colors show wind blowing toward the radar. Where those different colors are close to one another, there's rotation or spin.
Here's a more zoomed in view of Christiana just after midnight.
While tracking this storm, we knew this rotation was in fact in contact with the ground (i.e. a tornado) because of Debris Detector! Notice lining up exactly where there rotation was, there was a distinct pocket of yellow and blue on Debris Detector. Those colors mean particles of very varied size and shape were filling the sky (e.g. rain mixed with tornado debris). Where there was red, just rain was falling.
Here's another great example, near Auburntown. Notice the rotation.
Here's they way the storm looked on Debris Detector over that very same spot.
In all likelihood, in both of these areas tornadoes will be confirmed to have struck last night. Several teams from the National Weather Service will be out in the field today working to do just that.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.