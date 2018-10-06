More hot weather's in store, but our days in the 90s are numbered. Much cooler air with rain's lurking just around the corner too.
Yesterday, we tied a high temperature record of 92. Today, Nashville hit 90. Tomorrow should be just the same. Notice the morning will be mild and muggy with spotty fog.
Here's a look at Sunday afternoon highs.
Like today, rain will be limited tomorrow. We'll have just a 20% rain chance tomorrow afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be similar.
On Wednesday, we're expecting a cold front approaching from the west to get together with a developing tropical system now nearing the Gulf of Mexico, right in our area.
Notice the rain likelihood increase as that happens....
....but also cause a big drop in temperature. Humidity will fall nicely on Thursday, too. Thursday evening through Saturday looks like a very nice stretch of autumn weather -- weather more typical of this time of year.
DT
