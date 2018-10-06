More hot weather's in store, but our days in the 90s are numbered.  Much cooler air with rain's lurking just around the corner too.

Yesterday, we tied a high temperature record of 92.  Today, Nashville hit 90.  Tomorrow should be just the same.  Notice the morning will be mild and muggy with spotty fog.

FUTURECAST Sunday 7am

Here's a look at Sunday afternoon highs.

FUTURECAST Sunday 3:30pm

Like today, rain will be limited tomorrow.  We'll have just a 20% rain chance tomorrow afternoon.  Monday and Tuesday will be similar.

On Wednesday, we're expecting a cold front approaching from the west to get together with a developing tropical system now nearing the Gulf of Mexico, right in our area.

Approaching Weather

Notice the rain likelihood increase as that happens....

Rain Chance

....but also cause a big drop in temperature.  Humidity will fall nicely on Thursday, too.  Thursday evening through Saturday looks like a very nice stretch of autumn weather -- weather more typical of this time of year.

7-Day Forecast

