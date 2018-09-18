Summertime seems like it wants to hold on right until the end. The searing heat of this afternoon is here for several days to come.
Outdoors as of 2 p.m. this afternoon, it was in the 90s. It truly felt like a mid July day, instead of a mid-late September day!
With plenty of humidity lingering, the heat index was running several notches higher.
The weather pattern now and for several days to come is hot high pressure, situated right near Middle Tennessee. With little change to that set up through Thursday you can expect temperatures to remain 10-14 degrees above average, both morning and afternoon!
Highs tomorrow will be at least as high as today's. Again, Thursday will be no different.
This weekend won't be a lot cooler, but it WILL be somewhat cooler as showers and thunderstorms return to Middle Tennessee. Then, late NEXT week, a push of autumn air that's typical of early fall will move in creating cooler days, cooler nights, and lower humidity.
Watch Lisa Spencer on News4 at 4, 5, 6, and 10pm. She'll break down the weekend forecast further, providing even greater detail as to when rain's most likely as autumn OFFICIALLY arrives, even if not in the feel.
DT
