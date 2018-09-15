Tropical Storm Florence is inching toward the Mid-state. For some Middle Tennesseans, impacts will be significant on Sunday.

As of 9am, clouds had already reached Bristol, and were closing in on Gatlinburg and Knoxville.

Florence Cloud Cover

Because Florence (now with 50 mph sustained wind) is such a slow mover, clouds and showers will hold off in our area until Sunday. In the meantime, it's going to be a hot Saturday afternoon.

Today's Highs

Notice Florence's expected path will take it up and over East Tennessee late tomorrow.

Florence's Track

Clouds will roll in from the east on Sunday morning.

FUTURECAST Sunday 7am

During the afternoon, the only area still with a fair amount of sunshine will be our Tennessee River communities. From Nashville and points east, a few showers will even be likely. The best rain chance will be along the Cumberland Plateau on Sunday.

FUTURECAST Sunday 4pm

Highs on Sunday will be very variable -- ranging from the low 70s to the low 90s! 

Florence won't just impact temperatures. It'll be breezy tomorrow (like today) from the north at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow's Highs

Watch Kirk Harnack today on News4 at 5 p.m. He'll update you on Florence's projected track and its continued effects on the Carolinas.

