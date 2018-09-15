Tropical Storm Florence is inching toward the Mid-state. For some Middle Tennesseans, impacts will be significant on Sunday.
As of 9am, clouds had already reached Bristol, and were closing in on Gatlinburg and Knoxville.
Because Florence (now with 50 mph sustained wind) is such a slow mover, clouds and showers will hold off in our area until Sunday. In the meantime, it's going to be a hot Saturday afternoon.
Notice Florence's expected path will take it up and over East Tennessee late tomorrow.
Clouds will roll in from the east on Sunday morning.
During the afternoon, the only area still with a fair amount of sunshine will be our Tennessee River communities. From Nashville and points east, a few showers will even be likely. The best rain chance will be along the Cumberland Plateau on Sunday.
Highs on Sunday will be very variable -- ranging from the low 70s to the low 90s!
Florence won't just impact temperatures. It'll be breezy tomorrow (like today) from the north at 10-15 mph.
Watch Kirk Harnack today on News4 at 5 p.m. He'll update you on Florence's projected track and its continued effects on the Carolinas.
DT
