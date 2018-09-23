Rain, rain, and more rain! Get ready, because we're just getting started.
Rain covered much of the Mid-state as of 9 a.m. today. VERY heavy downpours were working into Nashville from the south.
Just like yesterday, the stream of moisture from the southwest continued.
Temperatures were around 70 degrees in most areas, but lower farther northwest.
There are signs later today the rain coverage will diminish some. However, with that said, at least spotty showers and storms will remain.... and only increase again this evening.
Highs today will be in the 70s. Here's our rain chance by area:
Don't expect much change in our forecast until Thursday, when brighter weather begins to develop. Humidity drops on Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will remain at autumn levels for a change! Finally.
Watch News4 at 5 p.m. today. Cody Murphy will show you if any persistent downpours have caused flooding to develop.
DT
