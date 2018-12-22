We see just a couple bumps in the road for weather right through Christmas. Overall, our weather looks very good.
Today, the weather looks fantastic for shopping, the Titans game, traveling, and more. Through the day we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be around 50.
Tomorrow will be a different story though. We'll wake up to clouds and rain showers. Showers will continue through early afternoon before exiting to the east.
If you're traveling out of town today, the weather couldn't be much better for the entire country. There will be snow showers around Cleveland and a couple of rain showers in New York City. All in all, trouble spots will be few and far between.
Traveling conditions tomorrow won't be as good today's because of a rain system we expect will pass through Middle Tennessee.
On Monday, the showers expected tomorrow will be gone, so the weather will be pleasant again. Santa will have an easy flight that night!
Come Tuesday/Christmas Day, a few more clouds and a couple of showers will reenter the picture. Showers then will be more sparse than tomorrow, but still there will be some around.
If you're traveling, be safe. If not, tune in to News4 Today tomorrow starting at 5am. I'll update you on the whereabouts of the rain and will share my latest thoughts on any tweaks to the forecast for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
