It was cool outdoors today. That chill however is nothing compared to what lurks around the corner.
Look at the weather pattern tonight. Bitterly cold air is locked up over central Canada.
Beginning on Friday, that colder air will begin to make its way into the Mid State. Notice how wind chills early in the day will drop to the freezing level by early Friday evening.
Over the weekend, that chilly air will stick around...at least for most of it. On Saturday, highs will only be in the mid 40s. Sunday's highs will be in the mid 50s, so it'll be a little milder then.
After another round of rain moves through Monday, even COLDER air will settle in for Tuesday and early Wednesday. Then, lows even in Nashville will be in the low-mid 20s. That means a hard freeze is expected for the entire Mid State by the middle of next week.
The tornadoes of two nights ago are still fresh on the minds of many. Watch News4 at 10pm tonight for a look at exactly where they hit, how strong they were, and which 10 counties in the Mid State were impacted.
DT
