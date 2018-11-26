My oh my what a change since the weekend. We had temperatures in the 60s then....and now, 30s! Even colder air's right around the corner, too.
Outdoors as of 3pm, upper 30s were common.
Look at the wind chill.
Clouds have helped keep us cooler today. Tonight, they'll break especially over our western counties allowing for temperatures to tumble further. This is what we'll wake up to on Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon, sunshine will take over for everyone, but the air will actually be even colder as a reinforcing blast of Canadian air moves in. Look at highs Tuesday afternoon. On the positive side, it'll be bright and the wind will be weaker.
Then, Wednesday morning this cold blast peaks as the wind goes calm under a clear sky. While it won't be record breaking -- Nashville's record low on Wednesday is 10, set in 1887 -- it still will be frigid for November!
After that, temperatures will be on the upswing. Watch News4 this evening for the specifics on that warm-up. ALSO, we'll highlight our next rain systems on the way, one of which will affect this weekend.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.