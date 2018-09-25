A cold front will pass through the Mid State tomorrow. With it will come more rain, cooler air, and lower humidity.
Right now, that front is over northern Missouri, making steady progress in our direction.
As it enters Middle Tennessee before dawn tomorrow, rain and thunderstorms will redevelop. Count on wet roads in many areas for the morning commute.
Throughout the day, showers and storms will slide eastward. Rain will exit Nashville during the early afternoon. The heaviest and most persistent rain will fall over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will hold steady tomorrow, in the low-mid 70s.
Drier air will begin to move in tomorrow evening, and take firm control of Middle Tennessee by Thursday.
Watch Lisa Spencer tonight on News4 at 10pm. She'll show you how a reinforcing cold front expected to come through Friday night will affect our area this weekend.
