A front moving through Middle Tennessee is spreading colder air into the midstate. Light showers ahead of the front have all moved out with just a sprinkle or two to the east remaining. Today's high was reached early, just after 10:00AM when Nashville recorded 60°.
Here's the latest Futurecast depiction of the clouds moving out and the temperatures dropping.
Tonight will be dry and remain mostly cloudy. Partial clearing will begin in many areas by sunrise Tuesday. It will be noticeably cooler with clouds moving out during the afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Right at 49° in Nashville.
If you are traveling Tuesday, note the wet conditions along the gulf coast and the cold air in the northeast. All and all many destinations will be OK for traveling.
Wednesday and Thursday will both be sunny and fantastic for holiday travel here in Middle Tennessee. Lots of sunshine and cool Wednesday, but that lack of clouds will allow temperatures will drop well below freezing to 28°. The afternoon will rebound to a high in the low 50s.
Thursday, Thanksgiving will be nice with sunshine and highs warming to near 60 degrees.
Late Friday afternoon, rain will return. It'll be mild with highs in the low 60s.
Rain will continue into the morning on Saturday. A second system with more rain should reach Middle Tennessee late on Sunday.
I'll have an update on News4 at 10pm.
Lisa Spencer
