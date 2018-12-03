Colder air's the main story over the next several days. Snow flurries are even likely tomorrow, with another chance of snow showers before the weekend's out.
From 71 degrees yesterday to 40s and lowermost 50s today -- what a change! Today will be variably cloudy, so at times the clouds will win out and at other times sunshine will prevail, in spots.
A weak weather system approaching from the west tomorrow will kick off a few flurries and snow showers. Notice FUTURECAST doesn't show much.
A dusting will be possible over southern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau.
Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly, but dry. Then, our next weather system will work into the area on Friday. It'll begin as a few patches of light freezing rain early in the day, mainly southwest of Nashville. Impacts to the morning drive will be minimal. Rain showers will increase late Friday into Saturday. The steadiest rain will fall along and south of I-40 on Saturday. As that storm system exits on Sunday, rain showers will likely change over to snow showers. It's even possible a dusting to an inch will fall in some areas.
Because that weekend system is still a good distance away, be sure to check back occasionally with us on News4. Melanie Layden will update you at noon. Lisa Spencer will share her thoughts this evening, beginning at 4pm.
DT
