Cold air's making a return to the Mid State. It's going to be around for a while as well.
Outdoors as of 6:30pm tonight, the temperature has already fallen quite a bit from the record level of 71 degrees set in Nashville this afternoon.
A strong northwesterly wind will continue overnight, funneling even colder air into our area. Early Wednesday morning, temperatures near freezing will be common.
Through the day, that northwest wind will continue keeping the wind chill below freezing for much of the day.
Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the low-mid 40s.
Even colder air will develop Wednesday night. A few teens and widespread low 20s will be likely then.
Temperatures won't recover much as our next storm system arrives late Friday either. Watch Lisa Spencer tonight on News4 at 10pm for a look at what that storm is likely to do in your area.
DT
