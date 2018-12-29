This weekend looks generally pleasant and typical of late December. Monday, New Year's Eve, will be much more active with wind, downpours, and some lightning/thunder.
Notice all the clouds overspreading Middle Tennessee on this Saturday morning.
With just filtered sunshine, temperatures will only top off in the 40s today, versus yesterday's 60s.
A few rain showers will be possible late tonight over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Those will exit early Sunday only to make way for more showers to arrive Sunday evening. A few light showers will even be possible during the Titans game Sunday night, which airs on News4.
Late Sunday night, more organized rain will develop possibly with some thunderstorms, especially west and north of Nashville.
On Monday, it'll turn windy at times, with only occasional showers until late afternoon/early evening when a line of very heavy downpours, gusty wind, and a few thunderstorms push through. If you have plans to go out for New Year's Eve festivities (dinner, party, etc.), stay weather aware and expect heavy rain and gusty wind at times. Download the free 4WARN Weather app if you don't already have it.
Rain should exit Nashville late Monday evening shortly before midnight. A few showers will linger on the Cumberland Plateau however as we usher in 2019.
Be sure to watch News4 at 5pm later today for an update on this roller coaster ride of a forecast we have over the next couple of days.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.