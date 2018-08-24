A cloudy and warm start to the weekend. If there were to be any rain, it'll be a sprinkle and mainly in northwestern TN. Humidity is slowing starting to creep up and the temperatures are increasing too, low tonight 69.
For the rest of the weekend - expect a big increase in the humidity and 90's both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances will be low all weekend long so if you're going to see Keith Urban tonight or Taylor Swift tomorrow, you don't need to worry about that.
If you plan on tailgating for the Titans/Steelers game even though they are away, here's the forecast.
Rain chances will remain low to kick off next week with only a spotty shower or two in the forecast. Highs will likely climb into the mid to low 90's for some through much of next week. A greater chance of rain returns mid-week.
For a full check of the 7-Day forecast click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.