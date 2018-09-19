Several big changes are coming to our weather soon. We'll go from near record heat, to rain, to a nice blast of autumn air all in the course of the next week.
After a high temperature today of 96 degrees, upper 80s and low 90s were still holding strong as of 6pm.
Tomorrow's weather will be a near carbon copy of today. The record high for tomorrow is 97. We should miss that by one degree....again!
On Friday, our weather will start to change some. It won't be as hot and it won't be as dry. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, lingering into the evening.
Our rain chance will then peak this weekend. The way it appears now, as a weak front drops down into Middle Tennessee, the best chance for rain will be from Saturday noon through the first part of Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, signs are there that the focus of rain will begin to push south of I-40.
Notice that down the road our for rain doesn't diminish completely. Scattered showers and storms redevelop on Monday and Tuesday. In fact, Monday's rain chance may need to be bumped UP some.
Then, as a stronger cold front works through on Wednesday, rain will become more widespread again. Highs then will be around 80, with 70s to follow for Thursday through the last weekend of September! It truly will feel like fall as we close out the month.
Be sure to watch News4 at 10pm. Lisa Spencer will share when the humidity will fall to more autumnlike levels.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.