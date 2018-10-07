A true blast of autumn air's closing in. Once it gets here, heat will have a hard time returning until next year!
This evening, showers are diminishing quickly. As of 6:30pm there were just a few left, southwest of Nashville.
Notice thin fog was already beginning to form then along the Cumberland River (right side of the picture, below). Fog patches will expand overnight and become more dense. Poor visibility will affect some of you for the Monday morning drive, so allow a little extra time to deal with it.
Monday and Tuesday will be a lot like today, with highs in the 80s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Very spotty showers and storms are likely both afternoons.
Wednesday, clouds will increase and rain will become more likely for two reasons. The first is Tropical Storm Michael, now off the coast of Cancun and Cozumel, Mexico.
Michael will likely be a hurricane Wednesday, bearing down on the Florida panhandle. Some clouds from Michael may affect our area then, although the main impacts will remain southeast of us.
The second major player in our weather on Wednesday will be a cold front now stuck over the Midwest.
As that front enters Tennessee, showers and storms will expand in coverage. In the wake of the front Thursday, much cooler air will take over.
Watch News4 tonight after the football game. I'll show you just how chilly it'll get. We'll also talk about what will accentuate the cooldown as we head toward the end of the week.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.