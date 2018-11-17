After a quick blast of wintry weather, conditions outdoors have made a noteworthy turn for the better -- a change that will last (for the most part) for a while to come!
This morning, patchy dense fog has been an issue. That should burn off completely by 9:45am. Until then, watch out especially around water and in valleys for reduced visibility.
This afternoon will be picture perfect. We'll have lots of sunshine, little wind, and highs in the low 60s.
Tonight, a mainly clear sky will make for great viewing conditions of the peak of the Leonid Meteor Shower. Just step outdoors and look up (taking in as much of the sky in your vision as possible). No one direction will be better for viewing than another. Of course, you'll want to minimize light pollution by looking toward the darkest part of the sky.
Tomorrow, it'll be mild and pleasant again, although clouds will begin to return. Late tomorrow night, showers will move into the area, lingering into Monday. They'll be light and sparse. They won't affect everyone either.
Then, another gorgeous stretch of weather will set up for Tuesday through Friday. Travel anywhere within a day's drive look excellent on Wednesday!
On Thursday, weather here will be nice too. Expect highs in the upper 50s.
Watch News4 Today at 9am. I'll show you what shoppers will be faced with as they brave the crowds on Black Friday.
DT
