Hot weekend with an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Some afternoon thunderstorms will linger into early this evening. Tonight, rain will diminish by 10pm. Spotty valley fog will form by sunrise, Saturday. Low around 70.
Saturday will be a lot like Friday with spotty showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.
Showers and storms will become more widespread on Sunday, especially along and south of I-40. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will turn partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs near 90.
On Wednesday, more widespread storms will be likely as our next cold front moves in. Highs still near 90.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will be around 90 each day with lows in the upper 60s and lowermost 70s.
