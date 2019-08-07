A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. A few strong-severe thunderstorms are possible over western and southern Middle Tennessee into the evening.
A rain system moving toward Tennessee from Missouri will move over the western and southwestern portions of the area, producing spotty showers and storms there, a few of which could become severe with damaging wind gusts. Nashville's rain chance will remain low however -- only 20%.
Tonight will turn partly cloudy and uneventful, after the storms well south of Nashville exit. We'll have lows around 70 by Thursday morning.
Late Thursday, scattered showers and storms will move in, lingering off and on through Friday. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The weekend will be drier, but seasonably hot and still very humid. More spotty storms are expected on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.