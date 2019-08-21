4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday Night.
A strong to severe storm will be possible this evening over southern Kentucky.
Here's the scenario: a few thunderstorms will approach from the north. One or two could be strong over southern Kentucky as they cross into Middle Tennessee and fizzle. High wind is the greatest threat.
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Thursday and Friday, with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the upper 80s in general.
This weekend a few showers and storms remain in the forecast with highs in the 80s again. The best rain chance both Saturday and Sunday will be along and south of I-40.
Next week expect a few spotty showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90.
