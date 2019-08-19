After a very hot start to the week with some of the hottest temperatures so far this year, we have some rain relief coming mid week.

Tonight warm and muggy, low 76.

Tuesday will be about as hot and humid as today with highs in the mid 90s.  Isolated showers and storms will develop again.  Tuesday night, a more solid band of thunderstorms will move in from the northwest and weaken or completely dissipate before reaching Nashville.  However, damaging wind will be possible with this band of storms over southwest Kentucky and far northwestern Middle Tennessee.

The storm chance ramps up some Wednesday, but especially Thursday and Friday.  Expect off and on rain through that period. Highs will be slightly lower near 90.

The weekend, for the time being, appears seasonable and mainly dry with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm and highs near 90.

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

