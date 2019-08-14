Typical August weather for the next few days.
Tonight will be pleasant, but remain muggy. Lows will be in the 60s.
Thursday will turn slightly less humid during the afternoon. Most communities will have the temperature top off in the mid to upper 80s. Nashville will peak at 89.
Friday will be similar, with only a 20% rain chance returning, mainly along and north of I-40. High in the low 90s.
Hotter air will develop this weekend with highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday will be dry. Isolated storms will be possible on Sunday.
Expect spotty storms Monday through Wednesday of next week. Highs in the low 90s.
