August is off to a hot start as you would expect.
Rain chances remain very low. There's a slim shot at a pop-up shower, especially for our eastern counties through early evening.
Tonight partly cloudy, low 68.
The weekend looks hot and humid with highs near 90°. Can't rule out a shower or two Friday and Saturday. Sunday there is a much better chance of showers and thunderstorms scattered across Middle Tennessee.
The hot spell will continue next week with temperatures remaining near 90 in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorms is possible each day in the heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.