After a hot and stormy Tuesday afternoon and evening, slightly cooler air is moving into Middle Tennessee.
Rain exiting southern Middle Tennessee. Some overnight fog is possible. Low tonight 74.
A shower will be possible tomorrow near and along the Cumberland Plateau. Otherwise, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with less heat, highs won't be as high near 90.
Spotty showers and storms will return to our area Friday and Sunday through Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.
