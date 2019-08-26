One more day of rain and thunderstorms before a drier pattern sets up across Middle Tennessee.
Tonight, a shower or two will be possible mainly east of I-65. Temperatures hold steady.
Tuesday expect more showers and thunderstorms ti push through with our next cold front. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the low-mid 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and much less humid with lows in the 60s on Wednesday and in the 50s on Thursday! Highs each afternoon will be in the middle 80s.
Slightly warmer weather will round out the weekend and kick off Labor Day weekend on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with high in the upper 80s.
Sunday and Labor Day plan for just a few isolated showers, highs in the upper 80s.
