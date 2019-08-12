4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for today and Tuesday. Dangerous levels of heat & humidity continue Tuesday. Severe thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon, into Tuesday night.
Tonight will remain unusually warm right through morning, plus it will be muggy. Low, 77.
On Tuesday, the heat and humidity will be even more intense than on Monday, A Heat Advisory has been issued for almost all of Middle Tennessee except for the Cumberland Plateau. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s in Nashville, with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.
Strong-severe storms will develop during the mid afternoon Tuesday over northern Middle Tennessee and gradually push southward. Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the primary concerns.
The weather Wednesday through this weekend will be more typical as the highs won't be quite as high. Little rain is expected through that period, with the best chance (albeit slight) on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.