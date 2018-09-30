Above average temperatures and just a few light showers over the next week will give Middle Tennessee a good chance to dry out.

Today will be mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid than yesterday.  Count on highs this afternoon (around 3pm) to be in the low-mid 80s.

Sunday 2:30pm Temperatures

Tonight, as even more humidity slides in, temperatures will hold in the upper 60s.  That'll make tomorrow morning (and the next several mornings for that matter) much milder than recent starts.

Monday 7:00am Temperatures

Tomorrow, clouds will increase and even produce a few showers.  Temperatures will be held down somewhat because of that.

Monday 2:30pm Temperatures
FUTURECAST Monday 7am
FUTURECAST Monday 3pm

Spotty showers are likely Tuesday.  Then, notice how the rain chance diminishes again.

Rain Chance Next 7 Days

Thursday through the start of next weekend will then turn hot.  Temperatures by week's end will be 10-14 degrees above average for early October!

7-Day Forecast

Watch Cody Murphy later today on News4 at 5pm.  He'll break down the timing of the approaching showers in even more detail.

DT

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

