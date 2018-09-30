Above average temperatures and just a few light showers over the next week will give Middle Tennessee a good chance to dry out.
Today will be mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid than yesterday. Count on highs this afternoon (around 3pm) to be in the low-mid 80s.
Tonight, as even more humidity slides in, temperatures will hold in the upper 60s. That'll make tomorrow morning (and the next several mornings for that matter) much milder than recent starts.
Tomorrow, clouds will increase and even produce a few showers. Temperatures will be held down somewhat because of that.
Spotty showers are likely Tuesday. Then, notice how the rain chance diminishes again.
Thursday through the start of next weekend will then turn hot. Temperatures by week's end will be 10-14 degrees above average for early October!
Watch Cody Murphy later today on News4 at 5pm. He'll break down the timing of the approaching showers in even more detail.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.