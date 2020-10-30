A beautiful Halloween weekend's in store.
This afternoon, sunshine returns. Highs will be in the 50s. Tonight, it'll turn cold quickly with lows in the 30s. Watch for a patch or two of frost over eastern Middle Tennessee.
Saturday will be sunny and milder, in the 60s. Trick-or-treat weather looks nearly perfect, with temperatures in the 50s.
Sunday will turn breezy and cooler with temperatures barely topping off in the low 60s. Expect a widespread freeze Monday morning, so make sure you protect any sensitive plants you want to keep going by Sunday night at the latest. Freezing weather's possible for most of us early Tuesday, too.
Highs next week will begin in the 50s, but increase to the lowermost 70s by Wednesday and possibly even Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.