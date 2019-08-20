4WARN Weather Alert in effect. Oppressive heat and humidity through late afternoon, followed by a round of strong-severe thunderstorms this evening.
Temperatures peaking in the low-mid 90s with the humidity, it'll feel like the lower 100s. A Heat Advisory's in effect for western Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee until 7pm.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms followed by a more organized band of potentially strong-severe storms moves in from the north around dinnertime. Damaging wind will be possible with some of these storms, especially along the TN/KY line. Storms will diminish as they push southward late this evening.
Wednesday will turn partly cloudy, very hot, and very humid again with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few more storms will be possible Wednesday night.
The rain chance will increase significantly for scattered showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Along and south of I-40, spotty storms will develop this weekend, too. Highs Thursday and beyond will be around 90.
