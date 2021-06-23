NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another fine feeling summer day is in store for Middle Tennessee.

Highs will be quite comfortable for June with all areas in the mid to low 80's today.

Humidity stays low for one more day before it begins creeping back up Thursday.

We remain rain free today and tomorrow before isolated showers make a return this weekend.

Isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday with a better chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday.

Currently, severe weather does not appear to be in the picture through the next 7 days.

Temperatures will rebound back to or near 90° starting Thursday.

Warm and muggy summer highs will be around through the weekend and into next week.