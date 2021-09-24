NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The mid-state will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s again this morning. By the afternoon, we will warm up to the mid 70s with clear, sunny skies.
A nice little warm-up is in store for us this weekend. It won't get 'hot', but temperatures do get back into the upper 70s to near 80°. We'll have plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
That nice weather will carry right through next week with sunshine across the board Monday through Friday. Temperatures sneak back into the mid 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows comfortably in the 60s. It will get slightly cooler Thursday and Friday with temperatures slowly dropping back into the 70s.
