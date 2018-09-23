A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee until Monday evening.
Our stalled front, the one bringing us all this rain, is in no hurry to leave the area. In fact, this front is expected to stick around for much of the upcoming work week -- keeping our rain chances high all the way through Thursday.
Flooding will be something to watch closely this week.
It's likely we see a few more inches of rain before finally beginning to dry out by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.