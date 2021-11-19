We can expect a beautiful but chilly day across Middle Tennessee today.
Highs will be cool this afternoon with most of the area hovering in the upper 40s and low 50s.
We do bounce back to the 60s for some both Saturday and Sunday.
The best day to be outdoors will be Saturday because more rain will move through on Sunday.
The rain will move in on Sunday afternoon and last through the evening but should wrap before the Monday morning commute.
Next week, we start off sunny but cold, with afternoon highs Monday and Tuesday only getting into the 40s.
We'll climb back to the 50s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving.
However, we could see some rain on Thanksgiving this year.
