A delightful couple of days is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Ample sunshine with just a few clouds and no rain through Wednesday with fall highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
The next cold front will slide into the area on Thursday, bringing some rain.
Showers will begin to invade the area during the morning hours and stick around most of the day before clearing out by sunrise on Friday.
Looking nice and dry for this weekend but temps will be much cooler with highs in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.