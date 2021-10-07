NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a very soggy Wednesday, today will be much drier but not totally rain free.
We'll still see a few isolated showers this afternoon, but nothing compared to yesterday.
Any additional rain could cause more minor flooding today.
Rain clears out overnight tonight and we're looking dry as we head into the weekend.
Ample sunshine and patchy clouds are in the forecast Friday through Sunday.
Temperatures will be warm for October with most areas sneaking into the mid to low 80s this weekend.
A weak front will work into our area to start next week which will bring us a few more showers.
However, this front appears to be running out of gas by the time it arrives so only isolated showers are expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
