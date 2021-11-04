A Freeze Warning is in effect for Middle Tennessee tonight through early Friday morning.
After a cold start this morning, temperatures will be a little warmer this afternoon.
Most of the area will see temperatures creep into the low 50s - still well below average for this time of year.
However, we can expect a lot more sunshine as the day goes on.
Moderate temperatures continue this weekend with some areas looking at temps in the 60s.
A round of 70s is looking likely as we begin next week.
Rain won't be an issue for anyone for the next several days as the weekend is looking very bright & sunny.
Our next shot at rain doesn't arrive until the middle of next week.
