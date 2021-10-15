A slow moving, but strong cold front is making its way into the mid-state today, bringing much cooler air, but also some scattered showers and storms.
This afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
The actual front won't be in Middle Tennessee until later this evening, but some showers and storms will develop ahead of it this afternoon.
The main threats from these storms are damaging straight-line winds and frequent lightning. However, an isolated tornado or two and localized flooding can't be ruled out.
Rain will quickly clear out by Saturday morning. In fact, we will be back to full sunshine by the weekend. Much cooler air will take over, allowing our temperatures to feel more like fall in the upper 60s both days.
Monday through Wednesday expect sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Our next chance of rain is on Thursday.
