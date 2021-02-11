4WARN WX Alert: Winter storm expected to bring ice and rain

A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect today for northwestern Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for accumulating ice and potentially dangerous traveling conditions.
Several Kentucky counties are under an Ice Storm Warning.
Several Tennessee counties are under an Ice Storm Warning.
Several Tennessee counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Download the News4 App to see which counties are under these alerts.
Wet roads and slick spots will be a problem for those traveling Thursday morning.
Freezing rain in northwestern Tennessee and Southern Kentucky will make things even worse. If possible, try and limit travel in these areas today.
Freezing Rain will continue through the first half of the day today for areas north of I-40. Ice accumulations could get as high as 0.5" for those in the Ice Storm Warning area.
This system will begin to move out of the area shortly after lunchtime.
This will set us up for a dry end of the week on Friday.
Slick spots will still be possible for untreated roads, bridges and overpasses Friday morning as temperatures start off in the 20's. We climb to the near 40° in the afternoon.
Another round of rain and possibly a wintry mix move in Saturday afternoon for areas east of I-65. Highs top out in the 30's.
Sunday, Valentine's Day, will be even colder with highs confined to the 20's for most. It will be a dry day but quite cold.
On Monday, another winter storm will move through the area bringing us more rain/freezing rain to the area. Details on amounts and locations are still to be determined.
