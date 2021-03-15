Showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder will be around through the afternoon before pushing out tonight. Winds could get gusty and there will be periods of heavy downpours. By mid-afternoon, Nashville should be dry and see high temperatures around 70°.

Mild weather through tomorrow with strong to severe thunderstorms moving in Wednesday.

4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday with possible damaging winds with storms.

Tonight rain exits, but some clouds move back in, low in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the low 70s.

Enjoy the dry weather before more rain moves in Wednesday with the potential for some strong-to-severe storms. 

4WARN Forecast: Two rounds of storms this week

Wednesday's storms could bring damaging wind, along with a low threat of hail and brief spin-up tornadoes. Stay weather aware with the free News4 app, where you can get weather updates and live radar on your phone. 

News4 App Weather

Thursday expect some lingering rain early and some afternoon clearing, high in the mid 60s.

Friday slightly cooler air moves in, lows will be in the mid 40s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will remain with just a few breaks.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry with lots of sunshine, highs in the mid 60s.

