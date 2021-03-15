Mild weather through tomorrow with strong to severe thunderstorms moving in Wednesday.
4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday with possible damaging winds with storms.
Tonight rain exits, but some clouds move back in, low in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the low 70s.
Enjoy the dry weather before more rain moves in Wednesday with the potential for some strong-to-severe storms.
Wednesday's storms could bring damaging wind, along with a low threat of hail and brief spin-up tornadoes. Stay weather aware with the free News4 app, where you can get weather updates and live radar on your phone.
Thursday expect some lingering rain early and some afternoon clearing, high in the mid 60s.
Friday slightly cooler air moves in, lows will be in the mid 40s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will remain with just a few breaks.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry with lots of sunshine, highs in the mid 60s.
