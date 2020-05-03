A 4WARN Wx Alert is in effect for Middle TN this afternoon for the potential for strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, hail and deadly lightning.
A large swath of storms is expected to work across Middle Tennessee later this afternoon. Damaging winds, hail and deadly lightning are the main threats.
The worst of the storms will have moved through the area by 10PM tonight.
Isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast to begin the new week Monday.
There may be another round of strong to severe storms late Monday afternoon.
Rain chances are lower Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday and Thursday before another round of storms moves in Friday.
