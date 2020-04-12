4WARN Weather Alert continues this evening as more storms move into the area.
Activity will dwindle a bit before sunset tonight but we're expecting another line to develop and move in later tonight.
Damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes are still possible tonight.
Activity will completely fade away overnight which will then give way to a much quieter week ahead.
Other than a few spotty showers Monday night into Tuesday, much of the upcoming week looks dry, sunny and cooler than average.
