4WARN Weather Alert continues overnight as the cold front moves into the area.
Damaging winds and flooding will be the biggest concerns.
Activity will completely fade away before dawn which will then give way to a much quieter week ahead.
Other than a few spotty showers Monday night into Tuesday, much of the upcoming week looks dry, sunny and cooler than average. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Things warm to the 60s to near 70 Wednesday through Friday.
