It'll be a cloudy and rainy start to our new week.
We'll watch for a line of showers to begin moving into Middle Tennessee by mid to late morning.
Showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder will be around through the afternoon before pushing out tonight. Winds could get gusty as these showers roll in today.
We'll catch a dry day on Tuesday before another round of rain on Wednesday.
Wednesday will need to be watched closely for the potential for strong to severe storms. Showers/storms begin to roll back in during the morning hours and continue through the afternoon.
Main threats with any storm will be damaging winds but all modes of severe weather are possible Wednesday.
Rain may even linger into Thursday before wrapping up in time for the weekend.
As it stands, the weekend appears dry with a mix of sunshine, clouds and highs in the 50's and 60's.
