**4WARN Weather Alert is effect for all of Middle Tennesse Easter Sunday for severe storms during the late afternoon and evening**
Nice afternoon for Middle Tennesse and Southern Kentucky today.
Highs have recovered from the previous week and will make into the mid to upper 60's today.
Unfortunately, Easter Sunday will be stormy this year.
Scattered showers will likely already be in the area by sunrise Sunday.
The biggest storm threat doesn't ramp up until the late afternoon and evening.
It appears we'll get a line of storms, similar to what we saw last week, racing in from the west beginning around 9PM.
This line will be near Nashville/ I-65 Corridor around 11PM.
Within this line, there's a threat for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.
It is important to have a charged phone and more than one way to receive severe alerts before bed tonight.
This round of storms clears out by Monday and much of next week is trending dry.
