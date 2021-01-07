Rain will continue to slowly move into our area tonight.
I expect most of it to rather light in nature.
After midnight, as colder temperatures swoosh in, rain will try to changeover to snow or a rain/snow mix.
I do not expect much in the way of accumulation except for areas on the Plateau where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. These areas could see 1-2 inches of snow.
This system should be on its way out the door by midday Friday - just in time for the weekend.
This weekend will be dry with a little more cloud cover Saturday compared to Sunday.
Temperatures will start off in the 20's/30's in the morning with 40's in the afternoon.
Another shot at rain and maybe some snow arrives next week, but exact timing is still up for debate as models are not in good agreement.
