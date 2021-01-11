Sunday, January 10 4WARN Forecast

Light snow showers will be possible for areas south of I-40 during the first half of the day today. 

4WARN Wx Alert: Light snow for portions of the area today
Don't get too excited though as little, if any, accumulation is likely. 
Otherwise, expect another gloomy and cold day across Middle Tennessee. 
Sunshine will return to the area Tuesday and looks to stick through Thursday. 
Our next front swings through early Friday morning.
 
This front appears rather dry so rain chances will be fairly low - only around 20 percent or less. 
 
Temperatures will gradually get warmer as the week goes on. 
 
I believe mid-40's will be common by Tuesday and low 50's Wednesday and Thursday. 
