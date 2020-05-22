A 4WARN Wx Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee this afternoon for isolated strong to severe storms.
The good news is it's Friday!!!
The bad news is it'll be another day with isolated showers and storms.
Activity will begin to fire up this afternoon once temperatures heat up.
While not everyone will see rain today, those that do will likely deal with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Unfortunately, we're in a summer-time pattern where each day brings showers/storms in during the afternoon - that's what we're expecting Sat, Sun and Memorial Day Monday.
Temperatures and humidity will also crank back up this weekend with mid to upper 80's returning to the area.
