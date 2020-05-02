A 4WARN Wx Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee Sunday afternoon
Sunday will start dry and sunny before clouds and rain move in during the afternoon. A few isolated strong/severe storms are possible during the afternoon Sunday.
Another wave of spotty showers rolls in Monday night and Tuesday.
Rain chances look slim for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures hang tough in the 80's through Monday before cooling back down to the 70's starting Tuesday.
