4WARN Wx Alert: Increased chances for strong to severe storms Thursday

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Thursday afternoon and evening for the potential for strong to severe storms.
A quiet Wednesday is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Sunshine returns to the area with warm highs climbing into the mid 70's.
As mentioned above we are under a 4WARN WX Alert Thursday for potentially strong to severe storms.
A warm front will lift through during the morning hours bringing us our first round of rain and storms.
We'll likely see a break from the rain during the late morning and early afternoon before the cold front moves in later in the day - which is when our severe threat ramps up.
The window of opportunity for severe storms will be from about 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Damaging winds of 60+ mph, a few tornadoes, hail and flooding are all possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
Make sure you know where your safe spots are in your home and have multiple ways to receive alerts - a charged cellphone with the News4 App and a NOAA Wx Radio are two great ways to achieve this.
You can track the storms as they enter the area with the free News4 App here.
Showers clear out by Friday and we are looking mostly dry this weekend.
We will have a chance for a few spotty showers in the southern half of the state Saturday night.
